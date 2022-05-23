Bostic: Baseline is to pause rate hikes in September to assess impact

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic speaks to reporters at the National Association of Business Economics' annual policy meeting in Washington, U.S. March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

ATLANTA, Ga., May 23 (Reuters) - After approving two more half-point rate increases at coming June and July meetings it "might make sense" for the Federal Reserve to pause further hikes as it assesses the impact on inflation and the economy, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

"After you get through the summer, and we think about where we are in terms of policy, I think a lot of it will depend on the on the ground dynamics that we are starting to see" both with inflation and the impact of higher interest rates on the economy, Bostic said in comments to the Rotary Club of Atlanta.

"I think a pause in September might make sense" before determining how much higher or faster rates might need to rise, Bostic said.

Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chris Reese

