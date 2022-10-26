Brazil central bank holds interest rates ahead of presidential vote















BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday held interest rates at a nearly six-year high for the second policy meeting in a row, ahead of a tight presidential runoff vote this weekend.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, left its benchmark Selic interest rate at 13.75%, as expected by all 34 economists polled by Reuters.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.