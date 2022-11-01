Brazil central bank says inflation projections keep consistent with reaching 'around the target'















BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said that its inflation projections remain at values consistent with the strategy of reaching a level around the target over the relevant horizon, according to minutes from its last policy meeting on Tuesday.

In the minutes of the meeting held between Oct 25-26, when the rate-setting committee known as Copom kept the benchmark rate at 13.75%, policymakers stressed that "risks remain high, requiring continuous monitoring and serenity."

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan











