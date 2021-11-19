Brazilian tycoon Tanure proposes takeover of Alliar

SAO PAULO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Investment funds linked to Brazilian businessman Nelson Tanure have proposed to buy a controlling stake in medical labs company Alliar (AALR3.SA), according to a securities filing late on Thursday.

Tanure offered to pay 20.50 reais per Alliar share, a 35% premium over Thursday's closing price. Under the deal terms, controlling shareholders in Alliar have up to Nov. 26 to make a decision.

The businessman announced in August he had acquired a 26% stake in Alliar, saying he believed medical diagnosis was a promising sector in Brazil and that his daughter, a physician, had other investments in the industry.

Controlling shareholders have a 52% stake in the company, which means Tanure would pay roughly 1.3 billion reais for their shares.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Mark Potter

