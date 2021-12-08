Brazil's economy minister doubts Congress will pass tax reform

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday he doubts the Congress will approve the government's attempt to bring the country's taxation system up to date.

His economic team proposed a bill reforming income taxes, introducing taxation on dividends for the first time and lowering taxes levied on companies.

"We sent Congress a proposal for tax reform. I don't know if it will go ahead. I don't think it will, it's politics," Guedes said at an event at the export promotion agency APEX Brasil.

Reporting by Bernardo Caram Editing by Paul Simao

