Brazil's Senate pushes vote on spending cap to Thursday

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate has delayed from Wednesday to Thursday a closely watched vote on a bill that would modify a constitutional spending cap in order to allow for more welfare spending.

The postponement, which was announced by Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, means the Senate will attempt to take up that bill, known by its Portuguese initials as the PEC, on the same day as a vote on a proposed cash welfare program known as Auxilio Brasil.

"Tomorrow at 9 a.m. the Senate will begin to take up the PEC and Auxilio Brasil," Pacheco said before the Senate.

The two bills are closely related as the PEC would give the government the space it needs to fund Auxilio Brasil. The government intends to approve the measures for the first welfare payments to arrive before Christmas.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sam Holmes

