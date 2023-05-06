Buffett says Apple is Berkshire portfolio's best business

A women uses an iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar

OMAHA/NEW YORK May 6 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is a better business than any other in Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) portfolio.

"Apple is different than the other businesses we own. It just happens to be a better business," said Buffett during Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

Berkshire revealed a $1 billion stake in Apple in May 2016, and by March 2023 had boosted that stake to $151 billion, accounting for 46% of its $328 billion equity portfolio,

Buffett has long praised Apple CEO Tim Cook, and viewed Apple less as a technology company and more as a consumer products company with a dominant product, the iPhone, that people want and need.

Berkshire has recently held a 5.6% stake in Apple, and Buffett said it could buy more.

