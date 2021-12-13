C$ hits 1-week low as BoC adds to interest rate flexibility

Summary Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback

TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday as worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on sentiment and the Bank of Canada said it could maintain interest rates lower for longer if needed to help keep employment at optimal levels.

The BoC unveiled an agreement with the federal government to keep its inflation target unchanged at 2% and said that major forces, such as demographics and technological change, were having profound effects on the labor market. read more

"It is being viewed as a marginal dovish development by markets," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. "This may be due to uncertainty around the maximum level of employment."

"This knee-jerk reaction is too aggressive in our view as the current labor market trajectory in Canada is unlikely to derail the BoC's (policy) normalization path," Harvey said.

Data this month showed that the number of Canadian jobs has climbed further above pre-pandemic levels, while the central bank has said it could begin to hike interest rates as soon as April. read more

U.S. stocks fell as the fast-spreading Omicron variant now accounted for around 40% of COVID-19 infections in London and investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting later this week that could hint at a faster tapering of asset purchases. read more

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2795 to the greenback, or 78.16 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Dec. 6 at 1.2819.

The U.S. dollar (.DXY) rose against a basket of major currencies, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was down 0.5% at $71.28 a barrel. read more

Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve. The 10-year rate touched its lowest level since Sept. 27 at 1.389% before recovering slightly to 1.410%, down 5.5 basis points on the day.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Will Dunham

