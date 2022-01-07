Canada adds more jobs than expected, unemployment rate dips to 22-month low

OTTAWA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added twice as many jobs as expected in December and the unemployment rate hit a 22-month low, official data showed on Friday, though the survey was taken before the Omicron variant began spreading.

Canada added a net 54,700 positions, beating analysts' expectations of a 27,500 gain, while the jobless rate dipped to 5.9% from 6.0% in November, Statistics Canada said.

This was the lowest since the 5.7% seen in February 2020, just before COVID-19 emerged.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Jimmy Jean, chief economist at Desjardins Group, said that although the spread of Omicron would hit January's numbers, the overall trends were good.

"To me it doesn't change the big picture, which has been a very robust job market, a very strong recovery," he said by phone, noting full-time jobs increased by 122,500, accounting for the entire net gain.

This was partially offset by the loss of 67,700 part-time jobs. The economy added 10,600 service-sector jobs and 44,200 jobs in the goods-producing sector.

Canadian employment is now 240,500 jobs above pre-pandemic levels. The survey was done between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, prior to what Statscan said was the "widespread emergence" of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A number of provinces added fresh restrictions in late December in an effort to slow infections.

The Bank of Canada said last month labor market slack had been absorbed to a significant degree, signaling a first interest rate hike could come soon. Money markets BOCWATCH expect the central bank to start raising rates in March. read more

"I think it does increase the pressure on the Bank of Canada to move more quickly, just incrementally," said Andrew Grantham, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities.

The Canadian dollar initially traded slightly higher at C$1.2694 to the greenback, or 78.78 U.S. cents, before dropping back to C$1.2721, or 78.61 U.S. cents.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Additional reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Catherine Evans and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.