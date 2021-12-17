Canada budget deficit shrinks as costs of COVID-19 crisis recede

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a much smaller budget deficit in the first seven months of the 2021/22 fiscal year compared to the same period a year ago, as the costs of the COVID-19 crisis continued to recede, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The April to October shortfall was C$72.25 billion ($56.29 billion) compared with a C$216.62 billion deficit over the same seven months in 2020/21, the data showed.

"As expected, the government's 2021–22 financial results show a marked improvement compared to the peak of the COVID-19 crisis," the finance ministry said. "That said, they continue to reflect challenging economic conditions."

April-October revenues grew by 35.6%, led by higher tax revenues and other revenues. Program expenses fell 25.7%, largely on lower emergency transfers to individuals and businesses.

On a monthly basis, Canada posted a deficit of C$3.68 billion, compared to a C$18.51 billion deficit in October 2020.

($1 = 1.2836 Canadian dollars)

