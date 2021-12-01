Canada's Competition Bureau challenges GFL purchase of rival, shares drop 4%

A truck from Canadian waste management company GFL Environmental Inc, which is planning an IPO, makes its rounds through a neighbourhood in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 5, 2019. Picture taken November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

OTTAWA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Competition Bureau said on Wednesday it was challenging GFL Environmental Inc's (GFL.TO) purchase of Terrapure Environmental Inc, saying the deal would harm customers of industrial waste and oil recycling services.

In a statement, the bureau said Terrapure had been GFL's closest competitor in western Canadian markets before being bought for C$927 million ($725 million) in August. It said the deal was likely to cause substantial lessening of competition in three western Canadian provinces.

GFL's shares initially fell by 2% on the Toronto stock exchange and then continued weakening. By 12:25 p.m. Eastern Time (1725 GMT, they were trading down by just over 4%.

In a statement, the firm said it intended "to work cooperatively with the Competition Bureau to resolve this matter" and noted the locations in question generated annual revenue of C$30 million.

($1 = 1.2790 Canadian dollars)

