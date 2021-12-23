Canada's economy up 0.8% October, seen up 0.3% in November

OTTAWA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's economy likely expanded for the sixth consecutive month in November, after matching expectations in October on broad-based increases including a manufacturing rebound, official data showed on Thursday.

Canada's real gross domestic product rose 0.8% in October from September, in line with analyst estimates, while November GDP was most likely up 0.3%, Statistics Canada said. It also revised up September's GDP gain to 0.2% from 0.1%.

With November's rise, which is a preliminary estimate, Canada's economy is just 0.1% below pre-pandemic levels, Statscan said.

The Bank of Canada this month said slack in the economy had substantially diminished, setting the stage for it to begin hiking interest rates from historic lows. read more

Money markets see a first hike in March 2022, though bets are increasing on an earlier move. BOCWATCH

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2827 to the greenback, or 77.96 U.S. cents, after making gains over the previous two days.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, additional reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Edmund Blair and John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.