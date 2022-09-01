Canada's Sun Life to acquire majority stake in AAM for $214 mln

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) said on Thursday it plans to acquire a majority stake in Advisors Asset Management Inc (AAM) through SLC Management, its institutional fixed income and alternatives asset manager, for $214 million.

Sun Life intends to tap the fast-growing U.S. market of high net worth investors with the deal, that will see it own a 51% stake in U.S.-based AAM, which oversees $41.4 billion in assets as of July 31.

The Canadian insurer said as part of the deal it will invest up to $400 million to launch SLC Management alternative products for the U.S. retail market, which will be distributed by AAM.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.