Canadian dollar dips as virus variant risk offsets GDP gain

Summary Loonie touches its weakest since Sept. 22 at 1.2812

Price of U.S. oil falls nearly 4%

Canada's economy grows 5.4% in the third quarter

Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as fears that the Omicron coronavirus variant could impede global economic recovery offset data showing stronger than expected growth in the domestic economy.

World share markets dropped after the CEO of drugmaker Moderna (MRNA.O) warned that COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the new variant.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to prospects for global growth.

U.S. crude oil futures fell nearly 4% to $67.23, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2767 to the greenback, or 78.33 U.S. cents.

The currency touched its weakest intraday level since Sept. 22 at 1.2812.

Canada's economy grew 5.4% in the third quarter on an annualized basis, beating analyst expectations for a gain of 3.0%, Statistics Canada data showed. read more

A preliminary estimate for October showed a gain of 0.8%, while September's GDP was in line with expectations for a 0.1% rise.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year rate hit its lowest intraday level since Oct. 14 at 1.534% before recovering slightly to 1.546%, down 6.8 basis points on the day.

Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski

