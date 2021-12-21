Canadian dollar firms as global equity markets bounce

Summary Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against greenback

Canadian retail sales rise 1.6% in October

Price of U.S. oil increases 1.7%

Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the deterioration in investment sentiment due to the Omicron coronavirus variant appeared to ease and domestic data showed that retail sales rose more than expected in October.

Shares globally (.WORLD) and the price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, rebounded after slumping the day before on worries that the new variant would derail economic recovery around the world. read more

U.S. crude prices rose 1.7% to $69.74 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2931 to the greenback, or 77.33 U.S. cents.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The currency traded in a range of 1.2914 to 1.2947. On Monday, it touched its lowest intraday level since December 2020 at 1.2963.

Canadian retail sales rose 1.6% in October from September, mostly on higher sales of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a 1% increase.

Preliminary estimates for November showed that retail sales rose 1.2% and wholesale trade was up 2.7%.

Canada's GDP report for October, due on Thursday, could offer further clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

On Monday, Quebec, Canada's second most populous province, ordered bars, gyms and casinos shut and directed people to work only from home due to spiking COVID-19 cases. read more

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year was up 5 basis points at 1.442%, after touching on Monday its lowest intraday level since Sept. 23 at 1.282%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.