Canadian dollar rallies as air of calm returns to financial markets

Summary Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback

Canada posts third straight current account surplus

Price of U.S. oil increases 6.9%

Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

TORONTO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rebounded against the greenback on Monday as data showed Canada's current account balance remaining in surplus and investors waited for more details to assess the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the world economy.

The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2738 to the greenback, or 78.51 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2720 to 1.2792. On Friday, it touched its weakest intraday level in more than two months at 1.2799.

"The improvement in risk appetite" has bolstered the Canadian dollar, Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates & macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

Stocks and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rallied after they were battered on Friday when some countries introduced restrictions for fear the new variant could resist vaccinations and derail economic recovery. U.S. crude prices climbed 6.9% to $72.83 a barrel. read more

Two cases of the variant have been confirmed in Canada, provincial health officials said on Sunday. read more

Canada's current account balance was a surplus of C$1.4 billion in the third quarter, the third straight quarterly surplus, data from Statistics Canada showed. Analysts had forecast a surplus of C$4.80 billion.

Canada's third-quarter GDP data is due on Tuesday. It is expected to show growth in the economy after a surprise contraction in the second quarter and could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook.

Tiff Macklem, governor of the central bank, is due to give opening remarks at a symposium on indigenous economies at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 8.5 basis points to 1.690%, taking back some of Friday's sharp drop.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.