Canadian dollar rallies as central banks move on inflation

Summary Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback

Canadian wholesale trade rises 1.4% in October

Price of U.S. oil increases 1.2%

Canadian 10-year yield lowest in nearly three months

TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as more central banks took steps to fight back against inflation and domestic data showed wholesale trade climbing in October.

World stocks marched back towards record highs as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates after the U.S. Federal Reserve accelerated its stimulus withdrawal. read more

On Wednesday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that slack in Canada's economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic has substantially diminished, a key sign the central bank is set to begin hiking rates soon. read more

Canadian wholesale trade rose by 1.4% in October from September to a record high on an increase in sales in motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories, Statistics Canada said.

Separate data, from payroll services provider ADP, showed that Canada added 231,800 jobs in November, the biggest increase since March, led by a pick-up in hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.4% to 1.2774 per greenback, or 78.28 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2764 to 1.2857.

On Wednesday, the loonie touched its weakest intraday level since Aug. 20 at 1.2936 before rebounding as stocks rallied following the Fed decision.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported on Thursday by record U.S. implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to put a brake on consumption globally. read more

U.S. crude futures climbed 1.2% to $71.75 a barrel, while Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of the curve.

The 10-year touched its lowest intraday level since Sept. 24 at 1.381% before recovering to 1.395%, down 1.7 basis points on the day.

Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski

