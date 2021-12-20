Canadian dollar slides to 12-month low on 'risk-off mood'

Summary Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against greenback

TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on Monday to its lowest level this year against the greenback, as surging Omicron coronavirus cases and a setback to prospects for a U.S. domestic spending bill weighed on investor sentiment.

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2949 to the greenback, or 77.23 U.S. cents, the biggest decline among G10 currencies. It touched its weakest intraday level since December 2020 at 1.2963.

"The weakness in the Canadian dollar is likely being driven by the global risk-off mood, as equities and oil prices continue to decline," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

Shares fell globally (.WORLD) as European nations weighed new restrictions to limit the spread of the Omicron variant. read more

Adding to pressure on stocks, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Sunday that he would not support President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" investment bill. read more

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude prices settled 3.7% lower at $68.23 a barrel.

Speculators have raised their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of last Tuesday, net short positions had increased to 13,128 contracts from 9,358 in the prior week.

Canada's second-most populous province, Quebec, is shutting bars, gyms and casinos and ordered people to work from home to combat the new variant's spread. read more

Still, Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, with the 10-year rate up 6.1 basis points at 1.379%. Earlier in the session, it hit its lowest level since Sept. 23 at 1.282%.

Canadian retail sales data for October is due on Tuesday, which could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter Cooney

