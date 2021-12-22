Canadian dollar strengthens on improved risk appetite

Summary Canadian dollar gains 0.5% against the greenback

Trades in a range of 1.2838 to 1.2924

Price of U.S. oil settles 2.3% higher

Canadian 10-year yield eases 1.9 basis points

TORONTO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied against the greenback on Wednesday as a pickup in U.S. consumer confidence bolstered investor sentiment, but analysts were cautious about the loonie being out of danger after it fell to a one-year low earlier this week.

The loonie was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2842 to the greenback, or 77.87 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2838 to 1.2924. On Monday, the currency touched its weakest level since December 2020 at 1.2963.

"It's really a sentiment story," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "Equities have not immediately reversed the gains from yesterday."

Wall Street pushed higher for a second day after the consumer confidence uptick suggested the U.S. economy would continue to expand in 2022. read more

A South African study suggesting reduced risks of hospitalization and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant versus the Delta one added to support for stocks.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to movement in risk appetite.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.3% higher at $72.76 a barrel.

"It is all very fickle," Sahota said. "I don't think I could make a serious judgment call on the price action over the last 24 hours as being a good predictor of what we are going to get going into the balance of the year."

Domestic data was also upbeat. Factory sales rose 3.1% in November, a preliminary estimate showed.

Canada's GDP report for October, due on Thursday, could offer further clues on the strength of the economy.

Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 1.9 basis points to 1.421%, pulling back from its highest level since Dec. 13 at 1.465% earlier in the session.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Peter Cooney

