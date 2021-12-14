Canadian inflation data may be delayed Wednesday due to Statscan security concern

OTTAWA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The release of Canada's closely-watched inflation data could be delayed on Wednesday, with key parts of Statistics Canada's website offline amid concerns it could be vulnerable to a security flaw, officials said on Tuesday.

Canada's November inflation numbers are scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. Data released on Tuesday were delayed by about five minutes.

"We are working to ensure everything will be in order for tomorrow," said Martin Magnan, a Statistics Canada spokesperson.

November's annual inflation rate is expected to remain at 4.7%, an 18-year high, according to an average of 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters. If confirmed, it would be the eighth consecutive month that inflation has been above the Bank of Canada's 1%-3% control range.

Canada took parts of some government websites offline on Friday. The department that oversees federal operations said it was aware of "product vulnerabilities, which have the potential to be used by bad actors in limited and targeted attacks".

Some services are expected to remain offline while potential vulnerabilities are "assessed and mitigated." Statscan said there had not been any breach to its systems.

It was unclear if the assessment would be completed in time for Wednesday's data release. If not, the data will be released as a PDF on the Statscan website as was done on Tuesday, Magnan said. The PDF was posted about five minutes after the scheduled release time.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Paul Simao

