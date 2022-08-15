Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital rejects takeover offer

The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters are seen in an office tower in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO) on Monday rejected a takeover bid from a buyer it did not name, saying the offer undervalued the mortgage lender.

The Toronto-based company did not disclose the offer price, but said it exceeded C$28.60 per share. Its board, however, had decided against the bid after consultation with financial and legal advisers, Home Capital said.

Shares of Home Capital were up nearly 4% at C$29.54 on Monday. As of last close, they had fallen 27% this year.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) extended a lifeline to Home Capital in 2017, buying a 20% stake and offering a C$2 billion credit line after the company's investors withdrew more than 90% of funds from its high-interest savings accounts.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

