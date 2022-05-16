U.S. defense contractor ManTech accepts Carlyle's $3.9 bln buyout deal

A general view of the lobby outside the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

May 16 (Reuters) - ManTech International Corp (MANT.O) on Monday accepted a $3.93 billion all-cash buyout deal from private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc, sending the U.S. defense contractor's shares up 11%.

Carlyle said it had offered $96 per share, representing a 17% premium to ManTech's closing on Friday. The enterprise value of the deal stood at $4.2 billion.

The deal comes at a time the outlook for mergers and acquisitions in the defense sector has been uncertain after arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) in February terminated its $4.4 billion proposal to rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD.N) amid opposition from U.S. antitrust enforcers. read more

The Biden administration has also released a report detailing recommendations to boost competition in its defense industrial base, saying rapid consolidation has created a national security risk. read more

Reuters in February exclusively reported that ManTech's co-founder, George Pederson, was exploring options for his controlling stake that included a sale of the company.

Fairfax, Virginia-based ManTech performs defense and non-defense contracting services for the intelligence community, the Pentagon and other government agencies.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta, Aishwarya Nair and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

