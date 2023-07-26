CBO revises U.S. 2023 growth forecast higher amid strong first-half labor market

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The Congressional Budget Office revised its 2023 U.S. economic growth forecast substantially upward on Wednesday to 0.9% from a meager 0.1% forecast in February, citing a stronger-than-expected labor market in the first half of the year.

The nonpartisan budget referee agency now projects a 2023 employment rate averaging 3.7% compared with 4.7% forecast in February.

CBO said the biggest contributors to the stronger first-half performance were higher-than-expected net exports, government purchases and residential investment.

"Real GDP is also estimated to have grown by 1.4% in the second quarter of 2023, rather than declining by 0.4%, as CBO projected in February," the agency said in its economic update report.

But CBO projects second-half growth to slow to 0.4% as consumer spending weakens and tighter lending standards reduce activity. It also projects a shallower rebound of U.S. GDP growth for 2024, to 1.5% from 2.5% projected in February. It also revised its 2025 growth forecast to 2.4% from the February forecast.

The CBO report did not update federal budget forecast data.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis

