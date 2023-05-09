Cboe files with U.S. SEC for third time to list ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF















NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets on Tuesday filed a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list and trade shares of a spot bitcoin ETF by stock-picker Cathie Wood's Ark Invest and crypto investment product firm 21 on the Cboe BZX exchange.

It is the third time that Cboe has sought regulatory approval to list and trade the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. The SEC rejected the previous two proposals, along with more than a dozen other proposals for spot bitcoin ETFs from firms including Grayscale, Fidelity and NYDIG.

