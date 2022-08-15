China cuts U.S. Treasuries holdings for 7th straight month -data

U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in front of a U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China reduced holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, U.S. Treasury department data released on Monday showed.

China's stash of U.S. government debt dropped to $967.8 billion in June, the lowest since May 2010 when it held $843.7 billion. In May, the world's second largest economy had $980.8 billion in Treasuries, data showed.

Japan increased holdings of Treasuries to $1.236 trillion in June, from a revised $1.224 trillion in May. The Treasury report released in July showed Japan had $1.213 trillion in Treasuries.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.