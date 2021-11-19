China's Jan-Oct government land sales revenue rises 6.1% y/y

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China's government land sales revenue grew 6.1% to 5.9371 trillion yuan ($930.29 billion) in January-October from a year earlier，data from the finance ministry showed on Friday, slowing from the 8.7% rise in the first nine months.

For October alone, the value of land sales declined 13.14% from a year earlier, compared with September's 11.15% drop, according to Reuters calculations based on the finance ministry data.

($1 = 6.3820 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo Editing by Mark Potter

