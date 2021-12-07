China's November soybean imports rise on month as more U.S. cargoes kick in

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports rose sharply in November from the previous month, as more shipments from the United States arrived during the peak North American export season, customs data showed on Tuesday.

China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 8.57 million tonnes of the oilseed in November, up 68% from 5.11 million tonnes in October, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Hurricane Ida limited U.S. grains exports including soybeans in September by crippling terminals and delaying shipments.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Shipments from the United States picked up later as the impact from the hurricane eased and as the market entered the peak American export season.

For the whole marketing year, however, China's soybean imports from the United States were expected to fall from the previous year, as loading delays due to Hurricane Ida clipped the export window for American beans, which also faced strong competition from an early Brazilian harvest. read more

China's November soybean imports were also down from 9.59 million tonnes of soybeans in the same month a year earlier, when a large volume of U.S. cargoes arrived following a trade deal.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.