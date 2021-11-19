China's yuan weakens after PBOC sets weaker-than-expected midpoint

SHANGHAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched lower on Friday but fluctuated in a narrow range, after the central bank set a slightly weaker-than-expected midpoint rate.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3825 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.3803.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.3835 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3860 by midday, 9 pips weaker from the previous late session close.

The yuan hit a near six-year high against major peers on Thursday, on investor views that authorities are likely to tolerate a rise in the currency, at least in the near-term.

While a central bank body in China said on Thursday that two-way fluctuations in the yuan will become normal, it added that the official goal was to keep the yuan at a reasonable and balanced level.

The yuan earlier in the week was also underpinned by a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which currency traders said offered signs of improved bilateral relations and chances of partial tariff removals.

"Signs of more cordial US-China relations are emerging," said Maybank analysts in a note.

"Besides cautious hopes for potential reciprocal reduction in tariffs, flush ... USD liquidity onshore from its (China's) robust balance of payments, carry advantage of the currency etc., could continue to anchor yuan sentiments."

China posted a trade surplus of $84.54 billion last month, the highest on record. read more

Traders said this should continue to underpin the local currency in the short term.

The dollar edged back from a 16-month high on Thursday as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency's recent surge had gone too far. read more

A broad dollar index rose to 95.643 from the previous close of 95.562. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3861 per dollar.

Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

