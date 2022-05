Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 bln deal

The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

May 26 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) said on Thursday it will buy cloud service provider VMware Inc (VMW.N) in a $61 billion cash-and-stock deal to further diversify the chipmaker's business into enterprise software.

Broadcom's shares were up 1.6%, while those of VMWare were down nearly 1% in premarket trading.

The acquisition is the second biggest announced globally so far this year, after Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) in January.

Each VMware shareholder will get $142.50 per share, resulting in a premium of over 48% to the stock's close since the deal talks were first reported on May 22.

VMware shareholders will get $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of a Broadcom common stock for each VMware share held.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

