Citadel CEO says 60/40 portfolio more attractive after yields spike















NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Recent increases in U.S. Treasury yields are set to improve the attractiveness of investment strategies such as the 60/40 portfolio, said Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest market-making firms.

"The 60/40 portfolio is much better today than at any point in recent time," he said, speaking at an investment conference in New York on Monday, and with reference to a common investment strategy which splits allocations between stocks and bonds on a 60%/40% basis to mitigate risk.

Yields on the 10-year benchmark government bonds topped 4% on Wednesday, hitting a 12-year high. "Right now, that's a much more compelling value proposition than it was back then at 1% yield," Griffin said.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Davide Barbuscia in New York











