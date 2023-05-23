Citizens Bank to pay $9 mln penalty over credit card practices--US regulator















May 23 (Reuters) - A unit of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG.N) will pay a $9 million civil penalty to resolve accusations it violated laws that protect consumers who dispute credit card transactions, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday.

The regulator had accused Citizens Bank of failing to properly manage and respond to customers' credit card disputes and fraud claims.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.