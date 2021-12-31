Colombia November exports rose 58% versus year ago

BOGOTA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Colombia reported exports worth $3.99 billion in November, up 58% from the same month last year, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Friday.

The following is a breakdown of exports expressed in free on board (FOB) terms, or not including the cost of shipment abroad:

For a copy of the full report, see: https://www.dane.gov.co/index.php/estadisticas-por-tema/comercio-internacional/exportaciones

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bogota newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.