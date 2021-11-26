Colombia's Grupo SURA says shareholders approve search for strategic partner

BOGOTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Financial conglomerate Grupo SURA said shareholders had authorized its directors to seek a strategic partner to take a non-controlling stake in Colombia's largest holding company.

Grupo SURA (SIS.CN), which is made up of insurer Suramericana and pension fund manager Sura Asset Manager, also owns 20% to 50% stakes in Bancolombia (BIC.CN), investor Grupo Argos (ARG.CN) and processed food company Grupo Nutresa (NCH.CN).

"The board of directors of the company ... authorized the board to hire the required advisors - investment banking, legal advice, among others - so that the search process for possible strategic partners interested in having a non-controlling stake in Grupo SURA can continue," Grupo SURA said in a statement to Colombia's financial regulator late on Thursday.

Grupo SURA's net profit in the first nine months of 2021 hit 1.1 trillion pesos ($302 million), while the company recorded consolidated income of 18.3 trillion pesos.

In August the company hiked its income forecast for this year by close to 15%, more than first estimated, due to the better performances of the companies it has holdings in.

The announcement from Grupo SURA comes after Nutresa received an offer for a majority stake from Nugil SAS, which is controlled by financial conglomerate Grupo Gilinski.

Nugil wants to buy between 50.1% and 62.625% of Nutresa's shares at a price of $7.71 per share, valuing the deal at between $1.78 billion and $2.22 billion.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Alexander Smith

