Crypto lender Celsius says it is exploring options

June 30 (Reuters) - Retail crypto lending platform Celsius Network said on Thursday it was exploring options including deals and restructuring its liabilities.

Celsius earlier this month froze withdrawals and transfers citing "extreme" market conditions, leaving its 1.7 million customers unable to redeem their assets. read more (https://bit.ly/3bHo3Cf)

The company hired restructuring consultants from advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal to advise on a possible bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter. read more

The market for digital assets has in recent months been roiled by extreme volatility as investors dump risky assets on fears that aggressive interest rate hikes to tame stubborn inflation could plunge the economy into recession.

