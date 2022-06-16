Cryptocurrency exchange Binance: 2022 volumes so far similar to 2021's $34 trillion

A logo on the Binance exhibition space at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao, said on Thursday that volumes on the exchange so far in 2022 were similar to the $34 trillion it had in 2021.

"So far this year, we are about the same," he told the VivaTech conference in Paris, adding Binance traded around $120 billion on June 15.

Binance France is seeking a formal licence from the French markets regulator to open a regional headquarters in France.

"The wine is great, food is great .... Paris is my base," added Zhao at the conference.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Mark Potter

