Cryptocurrency exchange Binance: 2022 volumes so far similar to 2021's $34 trillion
PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao, said on Thursday that volumes on the exchange so far in 2022 were similar to the $34 trillion it had in 2021.
"So far this year, we are about the same," he told the VivaTech conference in Paris, adding Binance traded around $120 billion on June 15.
Binance France is seeking a formal licence from the French markets regulator to open a regional headquarters in France.
"The wine is great, food is great .... Paris is my base," added Zhao at the conference.
