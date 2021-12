Dec 20 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company ZeroFox will go public through a merger with blank-check firm L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA.N) in a deal valued at $1.4 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

