DBRS Morningstar puts U.S. triple-A rating on downgrade warning

The U.S. Capitol is reflected in a dwindling puddle in the midst of ongoing negotiations seeking a deal to raise the United States' debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default, in Washington, U.S. May 24, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency DBRS Morningstar put its rating for the United States on review for a downgrade on Thursday over Washington's haggling over its borrowing limits, less than 24 hours after Fitch issued a similar warning.

"The Under Review with Negative Implications reflects the risk of Congress failing to increase or suspend the debt ceiling in a timely manner," DBRS said in a statement.

"If Congress does not act, the U.S. federal government will not be able to pay all of its obligations."

