DBRS Morningstar puts U.S. triple-A rating on downgrade warning















LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency DBRS Morningstar put its rating for the United States on review for a downgrade on Thursday over Washington's haggling over its borrowing limits, less than 24 hours after Fitch issued a similar warning.

"The Under Review with Negative Implications reflects the risk of Congress failing to increase or suspend the debt ceiling in a timely manner," DBRS said in a statement.

"If Congress does not act, the U.S. federal government will not be able to pay all of its obligations."

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Amanda Cooper











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.