WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will have the votes needed to pass a Republican debt ceiling bill later on Wednesday, Representative Tom Emmer, the No. 3 House Republican, said.

"We're going to have the votes tonight. This will pass," Emmer told CNN in an interview.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; editing by Susan Heavey











