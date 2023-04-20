Debt ceiling jitters lift U.S. credit default swaps to highest level since 2011















LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to United States sovereign debt rose to the highest level since 2011 on Thursday, over market jitters that the government could hit its debt ceiling sooner-than-expected.

Spreads on U.S. five-year credit default swaps widened to 49 basis points, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed. This is more than double the level they stood at in January this year.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe











