Oct 13 (Reuters) - Regenerative products manufacturer Direct Biologics plans to list in the United States by merging with blank-check firm Good Works II Acquisition Corp (GWII.O) in a deal valued at $1.03 billion, including debt.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











