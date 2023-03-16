DoubleLine's Gundlach sees US recession within four months















NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said a recession could happen within the next four months, as recent U.S. bank failures have exacerbated the tightening of financial conditions caused by higher borrowing rates.

"With all that's going on I think a recession is probably within four months at the most," Gundlach said in a Twitter Spaces audio chat on Thursday.

