Egypt's EFG Hermes hires Goldman Sachs to review FAB takeover offer

An Egyptian man walks past a branch of the EFG Hermes investment bank in Cairo, Egypt May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's largest investment bank EFG Hermes (HRHO.CA) has appointed Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to advise on First Abu Dhabi Bank's (FAB) (FAB.AD) offer to acquire a majority stake, it said on Monday.

The Cairo-listed bank said its board also agreed to allow the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender to conduct due diligence, according to a bourse filing.

FAB this month made a non-binding offer to buy at least 51% of EFG Hermes for 19 Egyptian pounds ($1.21) per share, which valued Egypt's leading investment bank at nearly $1.2 billion. read more

($1 = 15.6600 Egyptian pounds)

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman

