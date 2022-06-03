Factbox: Elon Musk hints at an impending recession
June 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Friday sent an email to his executives ordering a hiring freeze and job cuts, making the email his most direct message on the risks of a recession. read more
The billionaire has taken to Twitter several times in the recent past to share his thoughts on a possible recession.
