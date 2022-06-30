Israel's eToro to abandon deal to go public via SPAC merger -The Information

June 30 (Reuters) - Online brokerage eToro and Betsy Cohen-backed blank-check firm FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV.O) are planning to let the Thursday deadline for their merger pass without closing the deal, The Information reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3bFle4C)

The companies had amended their agreement in late December to extend the deal deadline to June end and lower the Israel-based online stock brokerage's valuation to $8.8 billion from $10.4 billion. read more

EToro said in an emailed statement on Thursday that it would share an update in the coming days, without giving more details. FinTech Acquisition did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

After taking Wall Street by storm in 2021, deals involving blank-check companies have seen a decline in interest this year due to rising regulatory scrutiny, a selloff in tech stocks and the poor share performance of companies that took the alternate route to go public.

In a bid to stop special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACS) from issuing overly optimistic earnings projections, the U.S. securities regulator has also unveiled a draft rule that would require them to disclose more details about their listings. read more

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

