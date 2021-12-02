EXCLUSIVE Canada's fall fiscal update to be 'limited in scope' - sources

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in response to the Throne Speech in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will deliver new fiscal and economic projections later this month but fresh spending will be "limited in scope", a source familiar with the drafting of the document told Reuters on Thursday.

Trudeau, who won his third election in September, is facing pressure from the opposition in parliament and business groups to scale back spending for fear that government expenditure will fuel inflation, which is at an 18-year high. read more

"We're going to be prudent," a second source familiar with the government's plans said.

There was no immediate comment from the finance ministry or the prime minister's office.

