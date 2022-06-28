Exxon, Imperial to sell Canada assets to Whitecap for $1.5 billion

Signage is seen at an Exxon gas station in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) said on Tuesday they will sell their Montney and Duvernay shale oil and gas assets in Canada to Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP.TO) for C$1.9 billion ($1.48 billion).

Exxon and Imperial, which jointly own the assets, began marketing them at the start of this year, hoping to capitalize on a rebound in oil and gas prices.

The assets were valued at up to $1 billion in January by industry insiders. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A strong run-up in commodity prices since then, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoking global supply concerns, has pushed up the value of oil and gas properties across North America.

Imperial's share in the sale will be around C$940 million, the companies said on Tuesday.

The assets being sold include 567,000 net acres in the Montney shale play, 72,000 net acres in the Duvernay basin and additional acreage in other areas of Alberta.

Net production from the assets is about 140 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and about 9,000 barrels of crude, condensate and natural gas liquids per day, according to the companies.

($1 = 1.2872 Canadian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.