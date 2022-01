A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Wednesday it made two new oil and gas discoveries in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Exxon said the new discoveries add to its previous resource estimate of 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels from the block.

Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

