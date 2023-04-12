FDIC official blames SVB demise on management failures, says tougher rules are not the answer

FILE PHOTO: Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Clara, CA
A security guard stands outside of the entrance of the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Stricter banking regulations would not have prevented Silicon Valley Bank's sudden collapse last month, a top official at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Wednesday, highlighting instead management failures behind its demise.

Regulators were unable to quickly sell Silicon Valley Bank last month in part because the bank could not quickly provide key data for potential bidders, FDIC Vice Chairman Travis Hill said in his first public remarks since being sworn into the role earlier this year.

