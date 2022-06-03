Fed Chair Powell to testify at Senate June 22, Barr vote set for June 8
June 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give his twice-yearly report on monetary policy to the U.S. Senate on June 22, just a week after the central bank is expected to deliver another half-point interest rate hike as it seeks to bring inflation under control.
The Senate Banking Committee also said it would hold a vote for President Joe Biden's pick for Fed vice chair of supervision, Michael Barr, for June 8 at 2:30 pm ET, a necessary step before a full Senate vote on Barr's confirmation.
