Pogba fitness to be assessed ahead of Europa League clash, says Allegri

March 8, 2023

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Paul Pogba's fitness will be assessed ahead of Juventus' Europa League last-16 first leg against Freiburg on Thursday as the midfielder hopes to make his first start since returning from injury.